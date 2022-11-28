FIFA World Cup 2022: Kudus' brace helps Ghana edge past South Korea 3-2
Ghana hung on to their 3-2 lead to register their first win of the ongoing World Cup as they lost their previous game to Portugal 2-3.
- Country:
- Qatar
Mohammed Kudus' brace and Mohammed Salisu's strike helped Ghana edge past South Korea 3-2 in a Group H match here at Education City Stadium.In a thrilling battle, Ghana first took a 2-0 lead in the first half which was equalized by South Korea in the second half but Ghana scored the decisive goal to make it 3-2. South Korea started off aggressively with Cho Gue-Sung striking from his left foot shot to the centre of the box but was blocked.
In the eighth minute, Jeong Woo-Yeong's right-footed shot from outside the box was also blocked as Ghana's defence looked strong. In the 21st minute, Ghana's Daniel Amartey got a yellow card. Three minutes later, Ghana took the lead as Mohammed Salisu's left-footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner gave them a 1-0 lead.
In the 27th minute, Jung Woo-Young of Korea was shown a yellow card for a bad foul.In the 34th minute, Jordan Ayew's cross helped Mohammed Kudus take a header from the centre of the box which went on to hit the bottom right corner. Ghana went into half-time with a 2-0 lead over South Korea.
South Korea came back aggressively in the second half scoring a goal in the 58th minute as Cho Gue-Sung's header from the centre of the box went on to hit the centre of the goal. The Asian side managed to pull one back. Three minutes later Cho Gue-Sung's header from very close range found the high centre of the goal to make it level at 2-2.
In the 68th minute, Ghana again took the lead as Inaki Williams' assist helped Kudus take a left-footed shot from the centre of the box which went on to find the centre of the goal. Ghana hung on to their 3-2 lead to register their first win of the ongoing World Cup as they lost their previous game to Portugal 2-3. South Korea played a goalless draw with Uruguay in their first game of the tournament, followed by a defeat in this match. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Protest song played for Hong Kong rugby team in South Korea
South Korea's Yoon, China's Xi to hold summit in Bali -Yonhap
South Korea urges bigger China role in curbing North Korea weapons tests
South Korea urges bigger China role in curbing North Korean arms tests
South Koreans abroad want probe into their past adoptions