Soccer-Rangers appoint Beale as manager to succeed Van Bronckhorst

Rangers have appointed former Queens Park Rangers (QPR) boss Michael Beale as their manager to succeed sacked Dutchman Giovanni van Bronckhorst, the Scottish Premiership club said on Monday. "Michael is a very exciting appointment for us, and his energy and ambition stood out both when he was here previously, and in the discussions we have had prior to him re-joining," Rangers chairman Douglas Park said.

Reuters | Updated: 28-11-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 23:05 IST
Rangers have appointed former Queens Park Rangers (QPR) boss Michael Beale as their manager to succeed sacked Dutchman Giovanni van Bronckhorst, the Scottish Premiership club said on Monday. Former Charlton Athletic player Beale, 42, who took charge of Championship (second-tier) QPR in June, was a part of Rangers' coaching team under their former boss Steven Gerrard and later followed the England great to Aston Villa.

Rangers said in a statement that Beale had signed a contract to 2026. "Michael is a very exciting appointment for us, and his energy and ambition stood out both when he was here previously, and in the discussions we have had prior to him re-joining," Rangers chairman Douglas Park said.

