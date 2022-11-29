Juventus board of directors and president Agnelli resign
PTI | Turin | Updated: 29-11-2022 10:03 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 09:57 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Juventus' board of directors and president Andrea Agnelli resigned en masse on Monday.
The stunning move follows a preliminary investigation by the Turin Public Prosecutor's Office into fraudulent accounting, of alleged hidden payments to players.
At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Juventus said 23 players agreed to reduce their salary for four months to help the club through the crisis. But its claimed the players gave up only one month's salary.
A shareholders meeting rescheduled for Dec. 27 was postponed again to Jan. 18 to choose a new board.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Andrea Agnelli
- Juventus
Advertisement