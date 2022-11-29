Left Menu

FACTBOX-Soccer-Canada v Morocco World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds

Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Canada play Morocco at the World Cup in Doha on Thursday. When: Thursday, Dec, 1, 1600 local (1300 GMT/0800 ET)

Where: Al Thumama Stadium, Doha Capacity: 44,400

Odds: Canada win: 13/5

Morocco win: 21/20 Draw: 12/5

Key stats: * Alphonso Davies scored Canada's first ever goal at a men's World Cup in a 4-1 Group F loss to Croatia.

* Back in the World Cup after their only previous appearance in 1986, Canada head into their meeting with Morocco still seeking a maiden win. * Canada topped the CONCACAF qualifying table, scoring more and conceding fewer goals than any other team.

* Morocco became the first African team to advance out of the group stage of a World Cup in 1986. * Morocco's 2-0 Group F win over Belgium marked their first World Cup victory since they beat Scotland in 1998.

