Soccer-World Cup 2022: Brazil's route to final explained

WHO ARE BRAZIL'S POTENTIAL OPPONENTS IN THE SEMI-FINALS?

Reuters | Updated: 29-11-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 15:52 IST
Brazil are looking to win a record-extending sixth World Cup at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament in Qatar. Here is what you need to know about their route to the final: HOW DID BRAZIL QUALIFY FOR THE ROUND OF 16?

* The top two in each World Cup group advance to the last 16. The knockout rounds will begin on Dec. 3 and will feature one-off matches, which can go to extra time and then penalties to decide the winner. * Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 and defeated Switzerland 1-0 in their first two Group G matches to secure a place in the knockout stages.

* Brazil are not assured of top spot in Group G, however, and can still be overtaken by Switzerland. WHO ARE BRAZIL'S POTENTIAL OPPONENTS IN THE ROUND OF 16?

* Brazil will be pitted against a team from Group H in the round of 16, meaning they could face Portugal, Ghana, South Korea or Uruguay. * If Brazil win Group G, their round of 16 game will be against the runners-up in Group H.

* If Brazil finish runners-up in Group G, their round of 16 opponents will be the winners of Group H, potentially Euro 2016 champions Portugal. WHO ARE BRAZIL'S POTENTIAL OPPONENTS IN THE QUARTER-FINALS?

* If Brazil win Group G, they could face Spain in the quarter-finals, provided the 2010 champions win Group E and beat the runners-up from Group F - Croatia, Morocco, Belgium or Canada. * If Brazil finish as Group G runners-up, they could potentially face Croatia in the quarter-finals, provided the 2018 finalists are able to win Group F and defeat the runners-up from Group E - Spain, Germany, Japan or Costa Rica.

WHO ARE BRAZIL'S POTENTIAL OPPONENTS IN THE SEMI-FINALS? * If Brazil make it to the semi-finals as Group G winners, they could potentially face South American rivals Argentina or the Netherlands.

* If Brazil reach the semi-finals as Group G runners-up, they could face the potential winners of Groups B and D - England or 2018 champions France. WHO COULD BRAZIL FACE IN THE FINAL?

* If Brazil go all the way to the final as Group G winners, they could potentially find themselves taking on France or Portugal. * If Brazil are able to make it to the final as Group G runners-up, they could meet South American rivals Argentina or Spain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

