For Pakistan to make 'headlines', they will need to beat England, says Ramiz Raja

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja believes that if the national team wants to make ''world headlines'', it will have to beat England in the Test series at home.

Talking to reporters at the Gaddafi stadium after the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final on Tuesday, Ramiz also made it clear that he had not given up on the idea of having drop-in pitches for the big centres in Pakistan.

''I have given just one message to the players that if they want to make world headlines they have to beat England in the series,'' he said.

The former captain also said that the present Pakistan team is capable of beating England but a lot will depend on the sort of pitches both teams get in the series.

''When Australia came earlier this year the pitches were freshly laid so they played differently but now they have settled down quite a bit and we are expecting more sporting tracks against England,'' Ramiz said.

The PCB chief also said that hosting Australia, England and New Zealand in one season is a big boost for Pakistan cricket and hoped the tour by England would be concluded successfully.

Ramiz said he was happy to see the response of the English players after they landed in Pakistan.

