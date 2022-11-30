Left Menu

Cricket-English all-rounder Livingstone to make test debut in Rawalpindi

Lancashire all-rounder Liam Livingstone will make his test debut for England against Pakistan on Thursday, as England Men named their team for the first Test of the three-test series. Nottinghamshire batter Ben Duckett returns for England for the first time since 2016 and will open the batting with Kent County's Zak Crawley. The test will be England's first in Pakistan since 2005.

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2022 05:08 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 05:08 IST
Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (w), Liam Livingstone, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, Jimmy Anderson.

