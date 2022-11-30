Soccer-Under-fire Juventus says will act to defend its interests

Italian soccer club Juventus on Wednesday said it would act to protect its interests, reiterating it disagreed with conclusions reached by prosecutors following a probe into its financial accounts.

"Allegations put forward by prosecutors appear unfounded and not in line with conclusions reached by (Italian market regulator) Consob," Juventus said in a statement.

"In the belief that it has always conducted itself properly, Juventus FC intends to uphold its rights and defend its corporate, economic and sports interest everywhere necessary," it added.

