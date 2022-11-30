FIFA WC: Australia march into round of 16 for first time since 2006, beat Denmark 1-0

A second-half strike by Mathew Leckie sent Australia into the round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 2006, helping his side clinch a 1-0 win over Denmark at the Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar on Wednesday. Australia have finished at the second position in points table with six points, two wins and a loss to their name. Denmark bow out of the tournament with only one point next to their name and one draw and two losses.

Australia started off with attacking intentions, but a shot by Riley McGree was blocked by the opposition in the third minute of the match. Aziz Behich tried to do something with a cross, but his attempt proved to be wasteful. Denmark also tried to attack, with Jesper Lindstrom attempting to score but his attempt proved to be futile in the 12th minute.

In the coming minutes of the match, Denmark was clearly at the top. Christian Eriksen floated a free kick in the 19th minute which headed to the side-netting. With each passing second, Denmark looked more threatening, with Ryan being made to make another save. McGee unleashed another shot on goal, but Schmeichel made the save and Denmark got a free kick. In the 30th minute, Lindstorm went on a galloping run but his shoot was way too wide.

In the dying minutes of the first half, Skov Olsen was given a red card and Denmark was clearly looking frustrated due to not being able to score. Both teams continued to run around in pursuit of the opening goal. At the end of the first half, the scoreline was goalless.

In the 58th minute, Australia got a free-kick after Lindstorm was fouled. Milos Degenek took the free kick, which swung across the face of the goal, but did not trouble the goalkeeper at all. In the 60th minute of the match, Mathew Leckie found himself in a one-on-one situation with a defender, but went past him and overcame another challenge to slot the ball into the corner to give the Aussies the lead.

As the minutes passed, Denmark looked completely off-colour, completely out of ideas. They did not display the intention to score a goal. The full-time whistle finally rang and it was Australia who progressed to the round of 16 with a 1-0 win. (ANI)

