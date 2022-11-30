Left Menu

Soccer-Goal-shy Denmark will be back stronger, says Lindstrom

"If you want to win games you have to score goals and we didn't, so we're out of the tournament unfortunately, but we have a very strong country and I know we will bounce back and be even stronger," Lindstrom said, with a note of defiance tempering his disappointment. The Danes scored 30 goals in 10 World Cup qualifiers but struggled to find the net in Qatar, scoring just once in a 2-1 loss to France.

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2022 23:50 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 23:50 IST
Denmark crashed out of the World Cup after their scoring touch deserted them in Qatar, but winger Jesper Lindstrom told Reuters his side will be back.

Lindstrom did his best to get the Danish attack to fire, but they never managed to repeat their free-scoring qualifying form and defeat by Australia on Wednesday left them bottom of Group D. "If you want to win games you have to score goals and we didn't, so we're out of the tournament unfortunately, but we have a very strong country and I know we will bounce back and be even stronger," Lindstrom said, with a note of defiance tempering his disappointment.

The Danes scored 30 goals in 10 World Cup qualifiers but struggled to find the net in Qatar, scoring just once in a 2-1 loss to France. "It's the big question for me, because I don't know. Normally we are team always score goals and will always win the games, but these were not our games and, and that's how it is sometimes, it's football," Lindstrom said.

The 22-year-old returns to his German club Eintracht Frankfurt hungry to improve after playing in his first World Cup. "I don't care if we play in Qatar, if we play in Germany play in Spain. For me, it's about football and to represent my country, and I'm very proud that I play these three games and did what I could to show up and then we'll see next time what happens," he said.

