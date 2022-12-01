Left Menu

Elavenil Valarivan looking forward for inclusion of shooting in next edition of CWG

Elavenil Valarivan is optimistic of inclusion of shooting and archery in next CWG in Victoria.

ANI | Updated: 01-12-2022 05:54 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 05:54 IST
Shooting master Elavenil Valarivan ( Picture credit to SAI Media/MYAS Media.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Arjuna Awardee Elavenil Valarivan was dismayed about the shooting being excluded from this year's CWG held in Birmingham. She expressed that it was really disturbing to know that the two major sports 'shooting and archery' were not part of the competition. At the same time, she was optimistic about her preparation for the next CWG games.

"Definitely we are looking forward to the next edition of Commonwealth Games. This year was certainly a heartbreak for the whole shooting and archery fraternity as we could not be a part of it but then never the less we are going to put our best foot forward in the next edition," said Elavenil Valarivan to ANI. The doyen shooter asserted her displeasure over wrestling yet another sport where India fetches medals was not included in CWG 2026. According to her had Indian Contingent been full strength with all sports then chances of winning medals would definitely have increased.

The Indian contingent is the most sought-after contingent. Every player takes pride to represent India in front of the world. For the 2026 Victoria Commonwealth Games, shooting, archery and wrestling have submitted applications. (ANI)

