Left Menu

Cricket-England bat first in Rawalpindi test v Pakistan after virus scare

England will also play in Multan and Karachi in what is their first test tour of Pakistan since 2005. Teams: England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, James Anderson Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-Ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Agha Salman, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali, Zahid Mahmood

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2022 10:40 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 10:31 IST
Cricket-England bat first in Rawalpindi test v Pakistan after virus scare
Ben Stokes. Image Credit: ANI

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bat in the opening test against Pakistan on Thursday, the match going ahead as scheduled despite a virus having swept through the visitors' camp in Rawalpindi during the week. The touring side made one change to their original playing 11, replacing Ben Foakes with Will Jacks, who makes his test debut along with all-rounder Liam Livingstone.

"We've had some illness going round but we were really excited to get started," Stokes said after winning the toss. "It's not been ideal obviously, to start our tour like this, but hopefully we'll be fine."

Pakistan named four debutants - Saud Shakeel, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali and Zahid Mehmood - in their playing 11. England will also play in Multan and Karachi in what is their first test tour of Pakistan since 2005.

Teams: England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, James Anderson

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-Ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Agha Salman, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali, Zahid Mahmood

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022