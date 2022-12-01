Left Menu

Rugby-France's Penaud voted Autumn Nations player of the series

Penaud was on a three-man shortlist picked by a panel of international media and broadcasters covering the event alongside All Blacks number eight Ardie Savea and Italy fullback and World Rugby Breakthrough Player of The Year Ange Capuozzo. The Frenchman produced a string of superb performances in the tournament to enter the list of top 10 try scorers for his country with 21 tries from his 37 tests.

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 21:14 IST
Rugby-France's Penaud voted Autumn Nations player of the series

France winger Damian Penaud has been voted player of the series for the 2022 Autumn Nations after garnering 40% of the votes from fans, the tournament's organisers said on Thursday. Penaud was on a three-man shortlist picked by a panel of international media and broadcasters covering the event alongside All Blacks number eight Ardie Savea and Italy fullback and World Rugby Breakthrough Player of The Year Ange Capuozzo.

The Frenchman produced a string of superb performances in the tournament to enter the list of top 10 try scorers for his country with 21 tries from his 37 tests. France, next year's World Cup hosts, ended the year unbeaten with victories over Australia, South Africa and Japan in their November tests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022