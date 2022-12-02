Soccer-Gnabry's header gives Germany 1-0 halftime lead over Costa Rica
With Germany needing to win the match to have any chance of avoiding a second-successive group stage elimination from the World Cup, Gnabry headed in a David Raum cross in the 10th minute. Alvaro Morata's goal in the 12th minute handed group leaders Spain a 1-0 advantage over Japan in the other match.
Alvaro Morata's goal in the 12th minute handed group leaders Spain a 1-0 advantage over Japan in the other match. As it stands Germany will reach the last 16 where they will meet Morocco, while Spain will win group E to face 2018 runners-up Croatia.
