Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2022 01:19 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 01:19 IST
Soccer-Gnabry's header gives Germany 1-0 halftime lead over Costa Rica

Serge Gnabry scored an early goal to give Germany a 1-0 lead over Costa Rica at halftime in their World Cup Group E game at Al Bayt stadium on Thursday. With Germany needing to win the match to have any chance of avoiding a second-successive group stage elimination from the World Cup, Gnabry headed in a David Raum cross in the 10th minute.

Alvaro Morata's goal in the 12th minute handed group leaders Spain a 1-0 advantage over Japan in the other match. As it stands Germany will reach the last 16 where they will meet Morocco, while Spain will win group E to face 2018 runners-up Croatia.

