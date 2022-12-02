Left Menu

Hockey India announces Trophy Tour ahead of FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023

The tour will officially kick off from December 5 with Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik handing over the trophy to Hockey India President Dr Dilip Tirkey in Bhubaneswar

ANI | Updated: 02-12-2022 12:37 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 12:37 IST
Hockey India announces Trophy Tour ahead of FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023
Men's Hockey World Cup trophy. (Photo- HI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With less than 50 days left for the start of the highly-anticipated FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela, Hockey India on Friday announced a Trophy Tour, during which the prestigious World Cup trophy will be taken across various parts of the country. The tour will officially kick off from December 5 with Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik handing over the trophy to Hockey India President Dr Dilip Tirkey in Bhubaneswar.

The prestigious trophy will travel across 12 states and one Union territory, before returning to Bhubaneswar. The 21-day tour will see the trophy move across West Bengal, Manipur, Assam, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana New Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka, before finally returning to Odisha on December 25, 2022, after which, the trophy will go on a tour of the state of Odisha. Trophy tour schedule: -December 5, 2022 Bhubaneswar, OD

-December 6, 2022 Kolkata, WB -December 7, 2022Imphal, MN

-December 8, 2022Guwahati, AS -December 9, 2022

- -December 10, 2022Jamshedpur, JH-December 11, 2022Ranchi, JH

-December 12, 2022Lucknow, UP -December 13, 2022UP/Punjab

-December 14, 2022Amritsar, PB -December 15, 2022Sonipat, HR-December 16, 2022Delhi

-December 17, 2022Delhi-December 18, 2022Bhopal, MP -December 19, 2022DAY 15-

-December 20, 2022Mumbai, MN-December 21, 2022Chennai, TN-December 22, 2022Thiruvananthapuram, KEDecember 23, 2022DAY 19-December 24, 2022Bengaluru, KADecember 25, 2022Trophy reaches Bhubaneswar for Odisha tour Addressing the Trophy Tour, Dr Dilip Tirkey, Hockey India President, said as per a release from Hockey India, "The idea behind the initiative is to give the hockey fans across parts of the country an opportunity to glimpse of the prestigious trophy that all the teams will be competing for. The Indian fans have always been passionate about hockey and will be eager to cheer for their home team in the upcoming tournament. We believe the tour will give the fans a chance to stay connected with the sport and send their best wishes to the Indian team before they begin the campaign." The FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela will begin from January 13, 2022 and will go on till January 29. Hosts India, who are placed in Pool D, along with Spain, England, and Wales, opening their campaign against Spain on January 13 as well. Australia, Belgium, Netherlands, India, Argentina, Germany, New Zealand, England, France, Korea, Malaysia, Spain, South Africa, Japan, Chile, and Wales are the 16 teams, who will be competing in the tournament. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months; Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in s...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China eyes 10% cut in pesticide use on fruit, vegetables by 2025; Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico and more

Health News Roundup: China eyes 10% cut in pesticide use on fruit, vegetable...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022