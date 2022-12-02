Left Menu

Adam Scott, Green lead at men's-women's Australian Open

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 02-12-2022 14:22 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 14:20 IST
Adam Scott, Green lead at men's-women's Australian Open
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Australia

Major winners Adam Scott and Hannah Green underlined their big-event mentality to move into contention after two rounds of the concurrent Australian Open men's and women's golf championships.

Scott shot a bogey-free 7-under 63 Friday to equal the host club Victoria's course record also carded by local pro David Micheluzzi in the opening round.

The pair will go head-to-head in the final group on Saturday after Micheluzzi carded a steady 71 at Kingston Heath to be tied for the lead with Scott at 8-under 134.

Championship favorite and British Open champion Cameron Smith had a nervous afternoon before eventually making the weekend right on the cut line at 2-over after a 73 Friday.

Men and women are playing off alternate tees at both courses over the first two rounds. in a historic first for a national golf championship.

There was a 36-hole cut of the top 60 and ties for both championships on Friday and there will be a second cut of the top 30 and ties following play on Saturday. Green had five birdies in her last eight holes to take the halfway lead at 11-under 134 in the women's event.

She described the 6-under 66 as "my best ball-striking round of the year" and added "I felt like I hit pretty much where I wanted to." The West Australian heads a star-laden women's leaderboard with five past major winners in the top six players that also contains first-round leader Grace Kim.

South Korea's Jiyai Shin, Green's playing partner for the first two rounds, had seven birdies in her 68 to sit at 9-under, two shots ahead of compatriot So Yeon Ryu, Women's British Open champion Ashleigh Buhai and Kim.

Australian Minjee Lee continued her steady climb up the leaderboard to be sixth at 5-under, six shots off the pace heading into the third round. Lee shot her second consecutive 70 on Friday.

Five-time Australian Open champion Karrie Webb, who is semi-retired, had a 3-under 70 at Kingston Heath. She's 13 shots behind her compatriot Green.

Scott found his putting touch on Victoria's fast and true greens, rolling in a left-to-right eagle attempt from off the fringe of the 18th green.

"It was a good day — a lot of solid stuff and I just worked my way around the course," Scott said. "There's a lot of trouble out here and I was aware of it every hole but I managed to stay out of it most of the day, whereas yesterday I was in most of the day. So I turned things around and am in a good spot going into the weekend." The final two rounds will be played at Victoria Golf Club.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
3
BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vande Bharat trains

BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vand...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months; Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022