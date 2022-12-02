Left Menu

Indian cap should not be given easily and quickly: Wasim Jaffer on national side selection

India has notably tried many players in the decade of 2020s. A lot of players have been tried after delivering good performances in IPL. These players include Shahbaz Ahmed, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Deepak Hooda etc

Suryakumar Yadav, a Mumbai Indians player, has been one of the biggest success stories in Indian colours. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer opines that the Indian cap should not be given "easily and quickly" and players should not be picked up on the basis of one good Indian Premier League (IPL) season. He also said that players should be given time to perform consistently for two-three domestic seasons as well.

"Selectors don't need to pick whoever does well in their 1st IPL season. Let them perform consistently for 2-3 seasons in FC too. Let them be fully ready. That's a reason we confuse ourselves with selection dilemma. Ind cap shouldn't be given easily & quickly. It should be earned," tweeted Jaffer. India has notably tried many players in the decade of 2020s. A lot of players have been tried after delivering good performances in IPL. These players include Shahbaz Ahmed, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Deepak Hooda etc.

Notably, a total of 991 players (714 Indian and 277 overseas players) have signed up to be part of the IPL 2023 Player Auction set to take place on December 23, 2022 in Kochi. The players' list includes 185 capped, 786 uncapped and 20 players from Associate Nations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

