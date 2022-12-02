Soccer-France's Hernandez suffers ankle bruise, skips part of training

Left Menu

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 02-12-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 21:31 IST
France left back Theo Hernandez will not complete Friday's training session ahead of their World Cup last-16 clash with Poland on Sunday after sustaining a minor bruise on his ankle, the French federation said.

"He will be there for training tomorrow," said the FFF, who added it was planned Hernandez would not take part in the full session at the Jassim Bin Hamad stadium.

Hernandez is the only proper left back left in the squad after his brother Lucas was ruled out of the tournament with a serious knee injury sustained in the opening 4-1 win against Australia last week.

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

