New 6-member panel to probe Lankan players' misbehavior during T20 world cup

Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe has appointed a new six-member committee to probe the alleged misbehavior of Sri Lankan cricketers during the recent T20 World Cup held in Australia.

A female retired judge Kusala Sarojini Weerawardena will head the panel, the sports ministry said.

Alleged incidents of misconduct surfaced after opening batter Danushka Gunathilaka was arrested for rape charges when the team was leaving Australia after they were eliminated from the semifinals.

Gunathilaka was remanded at a Sydney jail and was later released on strictly conditional bail. He is still in Sydney awaiting his trial early January.

Upon the team's return a three-member panel headed by a retired judge was appointed to probe the alleged misconduct of the all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne.

He was promptly suspended by the probe panel upon his acceptance of guilt to the incident. He was alleged to have got involved in a casino brawl in Brisbane.

Karunaratne was given a suspended one year ban and was omitted from the team which played Afghanistan last week.

