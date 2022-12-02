FIFA World Cup 2022: Portugal, South Korea levelled 1-1 at half-time

Portugal and South Korea were levelled 1-1 at halftime in their last Group H match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Education City Stadium. Portugal, who are the 2016 Euro Champions, started off aggressively taking a lead in the fifth minute of the match.

Diogo Dalot's assist helped Ricardo Horta take a right-footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Ten minutes later Portugal tried hard again as Joao Cancelo's right-footed shot from a difficult angle on the left was saved in the bottom right corner. Pepe also tried a through ball but this time Cancelo was caught offside.

South Korea made their first aggressive move in the 16th minute when Son Heung-Min's right-footed attempt with the help of Jung Woo-Young's assist from the left side of the box was blocked. In the next minute, Jung Woo-Young tried a through ball but Kim Jin-Su was caught offside.

Finally, in the 27th minute, South Korea managed to level the score 1-1 when Kim Young-Gwon's left-footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a corner. In the 30th minute, Pepe tried a through ball but Cristiano Ronaldo was caught offside. The Portuguese team kept on trying but failed to take the lead for the second time despite having six shots on target in comparison to Korea who had only three.

Portugal also had 56 per cent of ball possession compared to South Korea which had 44 per cent. In the other match of the same group, Uruguay have taken a 2-0 lead over Ghana after Giorgian de Arrascaeta smashed two goals.

The Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal are at the top of the points table and have qualified for the Round of 16 stage. On the other hand, South Korea are in the third position and will be eyeing a win in order to qualify for the knockouts. (ANI)

