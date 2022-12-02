Left Menu

Soccer-Brazil to play their reserve squad against Cameroon

With their ticket already booked for the next round after two wins, Tite made nine changes in the squad that won 1-0 against Switzerland, keeping only defender Eder Militao and midfielder Fred in the starting eleven. Cameroon will face Brazil without their goalkeeper Andre Onana, who has been dropped from the country's squad for disciplinary reasons.

Brazil coach Tite will rotate his squad in their final Group G match on Friday against Cameroon to keep most of his key players fresh for a likely last 16 match on Monday if they finish top. With their ticket already booked for the next round after two wins, Tite made nine changes in the squad that won 1-0 against Switzerland, keeping only defender Eder Militao and midfielder Fred in the starting eleven.

Cameroon will face Brazil without their goalkeeper Andre Onana, who has been dropped from the country's squad for disciplinary reasons. Brazil will top the group with a draw or win. If they lose and Switzerland beat Serbia, top spot will be decided on goal difference.

The Swiss are second on three points, two ahead of Serbia and Cameroon, and will go through with a victory. Serbia and Cameroon must win to have any chance of progressing and if they both succeed then second place would be decided by goal difference.

Following are the teams: Cameroon: Devis Epassy, Christopher Wooh, Collins Fai, Enzo Ebosse, Nouhou Tolo, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Pierre Kunde, Bryan Mbeumo, Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting, Vincent Aboubakar (C), Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu

Brazil: Ederson, Dani Alves (C), Eder Militao, Bremer, Alex Telles, Fabinho, Fred, Rodrygo, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, Antony

