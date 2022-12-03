Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Rich in talent, uninspiring Uruguay can blame themselves for World Cup slump

With a history of deep World Cup runs and a squad oozing talent and experience, Uruguay's failure to reach the tournament's knockout stages for the first time in two decades was a footballing disaster entirely of their own making. Champions in 1930 and 1950 and present at 14 World Cups, La Celeste have become almost a permanent fixture in the last 16 or beyond, and by their own admission can have no excuses for Friday's Group H exit.

Soccer-U.S. coach Berhalter hoping to draw on Dutch lessons in last 16 tie

United States coach Gregg Berhalter said he will look to draw on the lessons he learnt in the Netherlands during his playing career when the two teams meet on Saturday for a place in the World Cup quarter-finals. Former U.S. international Berhalter signed his first professional contract with Dutch side PEC Zwolle and also played for Sparta Rotterdam and Cambuur Leeuwarden during an 18-year playing career.

Olympics-With World Cup going well, Qatar determined to host 2036 Games

Qatar is determined to bring the 2036 Summer Olympic Games to Doha, according to a source familiar with the Olympic bidding process. The success so far of the ongoing FIFA soccer World Cup has emboldened the Qataris and strengthened their resolve to host the Olympics.

Soccer-Cameroon beat Brazil 1-0 but bow out of World Cup

Cameroon defeated a second-string Brazil team 1-0 in their final Group G match at the Lusail Stadium on Friday but it was not enough as the African side were knocked out of the competition. Cameroon finished third on four points, two points below second-placed Switzerland, who defeated Serbia 3-2. Brazil, who had already qualified, finished on top on goal difference with six points and will face South Korea in the last 16.

Soccer-Slick Switzerland edge Serbia in goalfest to reach last 16

Switzerland reached the World Cup knockout phase for the third straight time after prevailing 3-2 over Serbia on Friday to finish runners-up in Group G and set up a last 16 showdown with Portugal. In a contest that ebbed and flowed at breakneck speed in the first half at Stadium 974, Xherdan Shaqiri put Switzerland ahead but Serbia swiftly scored twice within 10 minutes through Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic to flip the game on its head.

Alpine skiing-Goggia wins World Cup season opener in Lake Louise

Italian defending women’s World Cup downhill champion Sofia Goggia won her first World Cup race of the season on Friday in 1 minute and 47.81 seconds, edging Switzerland's Corinne Suter at Lake Louise in Alberta, Canada. Racing ninth, she finished 0.04 ahead of reigning Olympic champion Suter, with Austrian Cornelia Hutter taking third.

Brazil soccer legend Pele has respiratory infection, but remains stable -medical report

Brazilian soccer legend Pele was diagnosed with a respiratory infection but remains in a stable condition, a medical report showed on Friday. "The medical team diagnosed a respiratory infection, which is being treated with antibiotics. The response has been adequate, and the patient, who remains in a common room, is stable, with general improvement in health status," said the report from hospital Albert Einstein.

Soccer-Ronaldo denies he swore at Portugal coach over substitution

Cristiano Ronaldo denied that he had sworn at Portugal coach Fernando Santos when he was substituted during a dramatic 2-1 defeat to South Korea in the World Cup on Friday, as both teams advanced into the next round. Ronaldo, Portugal's captain, said the comments he made as he left the field in the 65th minute were in fact aimed at a South Korean player.

Carlsen, Chess.com make opening moves in Niemann cheating claims lawsuit

Norwegian chess world champion Magnus Carlsen and online platform Chess.com on Friday urged a U.S. federal court to toss a $100 million libel suit brought against them by U.S. teenage grandmaster Hans Niemann, whom Carlsen has accused of cheating. Chess.com executive Daniel Rensch and Carlsen said in their filings that Niemann is an "admitted" cheater who failed to identify any defamatory statements by them in his lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Missouri.

Soccer-Stunned Uruguay win but dumped out of World Cup on goals scored

Giorgian de Arrascaeta netted twice in six minutes as a resurgent Uruguay beat Ghana 2-0 on Friday in a battle for their World Cup survival, only to crash out agonisingly on goals scored after South Korea's shock win over Portugal. In Group H deciders that went right down to the wire, Uruguay had one foot in the last 16 before South Korea scored in stoppage time to go through by virtue of notching one goal more than the South Americans over their three matches.

