Double gold for Sarabjot Singh at Shooting Nationals

Haryana lad Sarabjot Singh won double gold at the 65th National Shooting Championship Competitions (65th NSCC), winning both the individual and team men's 10m air pistol competitions, here at the MP Shooting Academy range in Bhopal. Sarabjot defeated Gaurav Rana of the Air Force 16-4 in the gold medal match for the individual crown and also partnered with Sumit Raman and Anmol Jain to pick up the team gold in the event with a combined effort of 1736.

Sarabjot came fifth in the massive 1100-plus qualification round with a 60-shot score of 582, before topping the semi-final with an effort of 252.7, to make the title round. Gaurav came second in qualification with 583 and then earned the right to challenge Gaurav with a semi-final score of 250.6, which placed him second behind Sarabjot. The junior and youth men's 10m air pistol event was a straight fight between Haryana's Shiva Narwal and the Army's Pradhyumn Singh. While Shiva took the youth title with a 16-8 win over Pradhyumn, the latter struck back to take the junior crown with a tight 17-13 win over the former.

Earlier, Olympian Manu Bhaker, swept the women's 25m pistol competition at the 65th National Shooting Championship Competitions (65th NSCC), adding the individual women's and junior women's gold to the two-team golds she had already won in the discipline. In a stellar show, Manu representing Haryana outgunned CRPF's Pushpanjali Rana 33-27 in the women's medal match at the MP Shooting Academy range in Bhopal and then her state-mate Vibhuti Bhatia 32-24, in the junior women's title round to bag an individual double. She had already secured both the team's golds in the events. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)