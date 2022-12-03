Left Menu

Six teams to fight for Bengal Women's T20 Blast title

I wish the cricketers all the best, Cricket Association of Bengal president Snehasish Ganguly said in a statement.The six teams are Mohun Bagan, Mohammedan Sporting, Kalighat Club, Rajasthan Club, Baranagar Sporting Club and Gymkhana. The matches will be streamed live on FanCode.CAB has tied up with TCM Sports Management Pvt. Ltd. TCM as commercial partners.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-12-2022 15:48 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 15:42 IST
Six teams to fight for Bengal Women's T20 Blast title
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Six teams will vie for top honours in the second edition of the Bengal Women's T20 Blast to be held at MGR Sports Academy in Birbhum from Monday.

The 17-day tournament, which will have with 33 matches, will provide a platform to nearly 100 cricketers to showcase their talent ahead of the upcoming inaugural Women's IPL next year.

''This could be a path to the Bengal team and also Women's IPL in future. I wish the cricketers all the best," Cricket Association of Bengal president Snehasish Ganguly said in a statement.

The six teams are Mohun Bagan, Mohammedan Sporting, Kalighat Club, Rajasthan Club, Baranagar Sporting Club and Gymkhana. The matches will be streamed live on FanCode.

CAB has tied up with TCM Sports Management Pvt. Ltd. (TCM) as commercial partners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

 India
2
ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

 India
3
India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Amb Kamboj

India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Am...

 Global
4
Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022