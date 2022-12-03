GodSpeed Kochi drivers hog limelight

GodSpeed Kochi and Delhi Speed Demons stole the show in the third round of the Indian Racing League at the Madras International Circuit here on Saturday, securing pole positions in Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2 respectively.

GodSpeed Kochi represented by Nikhil Bohra in qualifier 1 secured the top spot with a best lap time of 1:31.825 followed by Neel Jani of the Black Birds Hyderabad who had a best lap timing of 1:33.212.

In the second qualifier, Akash Gowda (1:42.017) took pole position for Speed Demons Delhi while Sandeep Kumar of Chennai Turbo Riders (1:45.354) finished second.

The Sprint Race started with Alister Yoong on pole, Akhil Rabindra starting 2nd and Akash Gowda in third, before the race was red flagged due to bad weather.

Alister Yoong and Nikhil Bohra took top spot for GodSpeed Kochi with Bangalore Speedsters and Hyderabad Black Birds taking second and third places respectively.

