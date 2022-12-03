Left Menu

GodSpeed Kochi drivers hog limelight

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-12-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 20:13 IST
GodSpeed Kochi drivers hog limelight
  • Country:
  • India

GodSpeed Kochi and Delhi Speed Demons stole the show in the third round of the Indian Racing League at the Madras International Circuit here on Saturday, securing pole positions in Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2 respectively.

GodSpeed Kochi represented by Nikhil Bohra in qualifier 1 secured the top spot with a best lap time of 1:31.825 followed by Neel Jani of the Black Birds Hyderabad who had a best lap timing of 1:33.212.

In the second qualifier, Akash Gowda (1:42.017) took pole position for Speed Demons Delhi while Sandeep Kumar of Chennai Turbo Riders (1:45.354) finished second.

The Sprint Race started with Alister Yoong on pole, Akhil Rabindra starting 2nd and Akash Gowda in third, before the race was red flagged due to bad weather.

Alister Yoong and Nikhil Bohra took top spot for GodSpeed Kochi with Bangalore Speedsters and Hyderabad Black Birds taking second and third places respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

 India
2
Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

 United Kingdom
3
ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

 India
4
India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Amb Kamboj

India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Am...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022