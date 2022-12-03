Left Menu

Senegal coach Cisse ill ahead of World Cup game with England

We are sure that at 10 p.m. he will be there with the team, for sure. England is favoured to progress to the quarterfinals, but Boagaert believes other surprise results at this years World Cup can inspire Senegal.The message is a strong one, he said.

PTI | Doha | Updated: 03-12-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 20:59 IST
Senegal coach Cisse ill ahead of World Cup game with England
  • Country:
  • India

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse was unable to attend a news conference a day before his team's World Cup game against England because of illness.

Cisse, who has been ill and has a temperature, also missed team training on Friday. But he is planning to be on the sideline Sunday when Senegal takes on England in the round of 16 at Al Bayt Stadium.

''He's been sick for a couple of days now and he let us take charge of training yesterday with his instructions,'' Senegal assistant coach Regis Bogaert said Saturday. ''Hopefully tomorrow he will be able to be on the bench. We are sure that at 10 p.m. he will be there with the team, for sure.'' England is favoured to progress to the quarterfinals, but Boagaert believes other surprise results at this year's World Cup can inspire Senegal.

''The message is a strong one,'' he said. ''We've seen Cameroon can beat Brazil and Tunisia can beat France so we know Senegal can beat England. That's what we're aiming for. That's an important message.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

 India
2
Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

 United Kingdom
3
ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

 India
4
India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Amb Kamboj

India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Am...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022