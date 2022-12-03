Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

World Cup fans see double standard in stadium politics ban

When is it and is not it acceptable to display a political banner at the World Cup in Qatar? The answer seems to depend largely on the political message, with fans criticising what they see as inconsistent enforcement of FIFA rules by the host country. The first World Cup in the Middle East has been anything but insulated from the troubles of the volatile region, set against a backdrop of anti-government protests in Iran and an upsurge in Israeli-Palestinian violence.

Soccer-Depay, Blind give Netherlands 2-0 halftime lead over U.S

Goals from Memphis Depay and Daley Blind gave the Netherlands a 2-0 halftime lead over the United States at the Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday in the first knockout match of the World Cup. Depay's wonderful finish from a free-flowing team move in the 10th minute broke the deadlock, and Blind delivered another blow just before the break to put the Dutch on course for a quarter-final clash with Argentina or Australia.

Ambivalent Argentines want to be Messi but are more Maradona - author

Argentines aspire to be like clean-living Lionel Messi but in reality are more like flawed rebel Diego Maradona, an author says, as comparisons between the two great No. 10s become a dominant talking point of the Qatar World Cup. Both men have become part of Argentina's national identity, Messi inheriting the late Maradona's brilliance and shirt on the pitch. Off it, they could hardly have been more different, one a diffident family man the other a flamboyant troublemaker.

Soccer-Senegal seek to end African drought against England

In a tournament packed with surprises, Senegal will try to add to the list of stunners in the Round of 16 on Sunday when they take on England, who have never lost to an African side. If Senegal are to pull off the shock they might have to do it without their inspirational leader and coach Aliou Cisse, who has been sidelined with an illness.

Top 25 roundup: No. 6 Baylor rallies past No. 14 Gonzaga

Jalen Bridges made two free throws with 16 seconds left as No. 6 Baylor closed the game with an 8-0 run to post a 64-63 victory over No. 14 Gonzaga on Friday night in the Peacock Classic at Sioux Falls, S.D. Keyonte George scored 18 points as the Bears (6-2) prevailed in the rematch of the 2021 national championship game won by Baylor.

Soccer-Pulisic in for U.S team as Dutch stick with previous line-up

Key attacker Christian Pulisic was included in the United States line-up for Saturday’s last-16 game at the Qatar World Cup against the Netherlands at the Khalifa International Stadium. But striker Josh Sargent, who was also injured in their last group stage game, a win over Iran on Tuesday, misses out as he has not recovered after hurting his right ankle.

NHL roundup: Brady Tkachuk's OT goal lifts Senators past Rangers

Brady Tkachuk scored at 4:42 of overtime and had three points to help the Ottawa Senators rally for a 3-2 win against the host New York Rangers on Friday. Tkachuk slipped the puck five-hole past Igor Shesterkin on a breakaway. Tkachuk also scored his 100th NHL goal to tie the game 2-2 with 49 seconds remaining in the third period, deflecting Thomas Chabot's shot.

Soccer-Group stage excels as World Cup just keeps giving - now for the serious bit

The first World Cup hosted by an Arab nation enters its knockout phase on Saturday, but such has been the daily rollercoaster of shocks, comebacks and head-spinning group climaxes that everyone involved should perhaps lie down for a week in a dark room before carrying on. Forty-eight games and 120 goals into the latest edition of FIFA's showpiece and there has barely been a dull moment at a tournament that just keeps giving.

Brazil soccer legend Pele under palliative care amid cancer battle -report

Brazilian soccer legend Pele is receiving palliative care after chemotherapy stopped having the expected results as he battles colon cancer, newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported on Saturday. Pele, 82, who is widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday to re-evaluate his cancer treatment and was later diagnosed with a respiratory infection, according to medical reports.

NBA roundup: Lakers' stars shine in victory over Bucks

Anthony Davis scored 44 points and LeBron James added 28 as the Los Angeles Lakers won a back-and-forth affair against the host Milwaukee Bucks 133-129 on Friday. It was a thrilling battle between the stars on both sides. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 40 points for Milwaukee, with Jrue Holiday adding 28. Russell Westbrook was also a big factor for Los Angeles, finishing with 15 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds off the bench.

