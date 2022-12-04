Left Menu

Asian Junior C'ships: Unnati Hooda wins India's first-ever medal in under-17 category

She lost to Sarunrak Vitidsarn of Thailand in the gold medal match of women's singles category

ANI | Updated: 04-12-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 18:53 IST
Unnati Hooda. (Photo- Badminton Association of Thailand). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Indian shuttler Unnati Hooda became the first-ever Indian under-17 shuttler to clinch a medal at the Asian Junior Badminton Championships on Sunday. She lost to Sarunrak Vitidsarn of Thailand in the gold medal match in the women's singles category.

"First-ever U-17 singles shuttler to play final at #AsianJuniorChampionships finishes with silver. Well done champ, proud of you! @himantabiswa| @sanjay091968| @lakhaniarun1 #IndiaontheRise #Badminton," tweeted the Badminton Association of India (BAI). In the men's doubles category, the in-form duo of Arsh and Sanskar also got a silver medal.

They went down to their Chinese Taipei opponent, Lai Po Yu and Yi-Hao Lin, in the final. "ARSH/SANSKAR GET ! Brilliant show boys, proud of you, way to go! @himantabiswa| @sanjay091968| @lakhaniarun1 #AsianJuniorChampionships #IndiaontheRise #Badminton," tweeted BAI Media.

Indian shuttler Anish clinched a silver medal in the under-15 category in the ongoing Badminton Asia U-17 & U-15 Junior Championships 2022 in Nonthaburi, Thailand on Sunday. The shuttler went down to Chinese Taipei's Chung-Hsiang Yih in final of men's singles final on Sunday. Yih won by margin of 8-21, 24-22, 19-21.

"FOR ANISH! A magnificent display of by our young champ, proud of you. @himantabiswa| @sanjay091968| @lakhaniarun1 #AsianJuniorChampionships #IndiaontheRise #Badminton," tweeted the Badminton Association of India (BAI). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

1
MP: Two killed, five injured as bus crushes vehicles after driver suffers heart attack

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin human trials in 6 months and more

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

 Global
4
25 kg heroin, pistol, ammunition recovered in Punjab's Fazilka

 India

