Asian Junior C'ships: Unnati Hooda wins India's first-ever medal in under-17 category

Indian shuttler Unnati Hooda became the first-ever Indian under-17 shuttler to clinch a medal at the Asian Junior Badminton Championships on Sunday. She lost to Sarunrak Vitidsarn of Thailand in the gold medal match in the women's singles category.

"First-ever U-17 singles shuttler to play final at #AsianJuniorChampionships finishes with silver. Well done champ, proud of you! @himantabiswa| @sanjay091968| @lakhaniarun1 #IndiaontheRise #Badminton," tweeted the Badminton Association of India (BAI). In the men's doubles category, the in-form duo of Arsh and Sanskar also got a silver medal.

They went down to their Chinese Taipei opponent, Lai Po Yu and Yi-Hao Lin, in the final. "ARSH/SANSKAR GET ! Brilliant show boys, proud of you, way to go! @himantabiswa| @sanjay091968| @lakhaniarun1 #AsianJuniorChampionships #IndiaontheRise #Badminton," tweeted BAI Media.

Indian shuttler Anish clinched a silver medal in the under-15 category in the ongoing Badminton Asia U-17 & U-15 Junior Championships 2022 in Nonthaburi, Thailand on Sunday. The shuttler went down to Chinese Taipei's Chung-Hsiang Yih in final of men's singles final on Sunday. Yih won by margin of 8-21, 24-22, 19-21.

"FOR ANISH! A magnificent display of by our young champ, proud of you. @himantabiswa| @sanjay091968| @lakhaniarun1 #AsianJuniorChampionships #IndiaontheRise #Badminton," tweeted the Badminton Association of India (BAI). (ANI)

