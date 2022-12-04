Soccer-Giroud becomes France's all-time top scorer with 52 goals

Olivier Giroud scored against Poland in their World Cup last-16 clash on Sunday to become France's all-time top scorer with 52 goals.

Giroud, 36, had drawn level with Thierry Henry on 51 after netting a double in the defending champions' 4-1 win over Australia in their opening Group D game.

The AC Milan forward broke the record on his 117th appearance for France while Henry netted 51 times from 123 caps between 1997 and 2010.

