Soccer-Giroud becomes France's all-time top scorer with 52 goals
Reuters | Doha | Updated: 04-12-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 21:21 IST
Olivier Giroud scored against Poland in their World Cup last-16 clash on Sunday to become France's all-time top scorer with 52 goals.
Giroud, 36, had drawn level with Thierry Henry on 51 after netting a double in the defending champions' 4-1 win over Australia in their opening Group D game.
The AC Milan forward broke the record on his 117th appearance for France while Henry netted 51 times from 123 caps between 1997 and 2010.
