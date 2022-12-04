Athletics-Kiptum, Beriso win Valencia marathons in rapid times

Left Menu

Kelvin Kiptum and Amane Beriso won the Valencia men's and women's marathons on Sunday, both clocking the third-fastest times in history for their events. Kenyan Kiptum, 23, finished in 2:01:53, close to the world record mark of 2:01:09 set by his compatriot Eliud Kipchoge at the Berlin marathon in September. "This is great.

Kelvin Kiptum and Amane Beriso won the Valencia men's and women's marathons on Sunday, both clocking the third-fastest times in history for their events. Kenyan Kiptum, 23, finished in 2:01:53, close to the world record mark of 2:01:09 set by his compatriot Eliud Kipchoge at the Berlin marathon in September.

"This is great. I was very well prepared," Kiptum said. In the women’s race, 31-year-old Ethiopian Beriso crossed the line in 2:14:58, 54 seconds slower than Kenyan Brigid Kosgei's record time of 2:14:04 in 2019.

"I am more than happy. Conditions were perfect for me," Beriso said.

