Alpine skiing-Third time lucky for Suter with super-G win in Lake Louise

Reuters | Updated: 05-12-2022 02:02 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 02:02 IST
Switzerland's Corinne Suter won her first World Cup race this season as she clocked one minute 20.75 seconds in the super-G event in Lake Louise on Sunday after second and third place finishes in the two downhill races earlier this weekend. Suter edged Austria's Cornelia Huetter by 0.02 seconds, while Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway took third place, 0.16 seconds behind the Swiss winner.

"I knew it was a very good course that I liked after inspection. I was thinking it was faster and I just tried to do my best. It was a tight race again but today I was the lucky one," said Suter. Favourite Sofia Goggia of Italy, who won Saturday's downhill, ended up fifth 0.36 seconds off Suter.

The World Cup moves to Sestriere, Italy next weekend where the women will participate in the giant slalom and slalom.

