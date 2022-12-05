Left Menu

Lyon gives John Textor final deadline of Wednesday to buy club

Olympique Lyonnais (OL) has given American investor John Textor's Eagle Football Holdings LLC until Wednesday to reach a final and unconditional agreement to buy the French Ligue 1 football club, OL said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 05-12-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 18:12 IST
Lyon gives John Textor final deadline of Wednesday to buy club

Olympique Lyonnais (OL) has given American investor John Textor's Eagle Football Holdings LLC until Wednesday to reach a final and unconditional agreement to buy the French Ligue 1 football club, OL said on Monday. Billionaire Textor has bought stakes in soccer clubs around the world, with his interests including Brazilian club Botafogo, Premier League Crystal Palace and Belgian second division Molenbeek.

His plan is to beat the system dominated by the big European clubs, by developing young talent from North and South America. "In view of the progress made in the last 48 hours, (the historical shareholders) and OL Groupe have agreed to grant Eagle a final deadline as at December 7, 2022 to reach a final, unconditional and financed agreement with all parties, on the basis of which the closing process can be initiated," OL said in a press release.

Should this be not successful, the club will consider alternative sources to raise capital "to ensure that it will have solutions available rapidly in the event that the transactions with Eagle Football are not completed." The purchase of the club, announced in July, has already been delayed twice, in September and October.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
3
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel, state media report; South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike and more

World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Isr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022