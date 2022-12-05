Left Menu

TTFI election: Meghna Ahlawat to be first women president, TT legend Kamlesh Mehta to take over as Secretary General

The prime mandate of the new Electoral Committee will be to create an athlete-centric federation, while other key focus areas will involve capacity building for state bodies, and bringing in improvement in the competition structure, in order to chart out a concrete and clear pathway for the budding paddlers in the country

Caption: (L-R) Patel Narender Reddy (Treasurer), Mrs Meghna Ahlawat (President) and Legendary player Kamlesh N Mehta (Secretary General). (Photo- TTFI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Meghna Ahlawat has been elected as the first-ever woman president of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) on Monday, while eight-time national champion Kamlesh Mehta will be taking over as new Secretary General and Patel Nagender Reddy has been elected as the Treasurer of the body. "In a new dawn for the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), a fresh set of faces are set to take charge of the body after elections concluded in New Delhi today. Meghna Ahlawat has been elected its first female President, eight-time national champion Mr. Kamlesh Mehta takes over as the new Secretary General of the TTFI and Mr. Patel Nagender Reddy has been elected as the Treasurer," said a statement from the governing body of the sport in India.

The prime mandate of the new Electoral Committee will be to create an athlete-centric federation, while other key focus areas will involve capacity building for state bodies, and bringing in improvement in the competition structure, in order to chart out a concrete and clear pathway for the budding paddlers in the country. In a joint statement issued by Meghna Ahlawat, President and Kamlesh Mehta, Secretary General TTFI said- "We are grateful that the whole electoral college has bestowed their faith on the newly elected Executive Committee to take forward the legacy of Indian Table Tennis. We assure the followers of the sport in India that the new committee will endeavour to develop the game with players being at the core of everything that we do."

Ahlawat further stated that she would endeavour to create a more encouraging and healthy environment, especially for the youth and the women players. (ANI)

