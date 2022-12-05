Left Menu

Rugby-Springboks' Nkosi found safe and sound, say club side Bulls

The Bulls said Nkosi, who has played 16 tests for South Africa and was part of the squad that won the 2019 World Cup, last made contact with any executive, management or playing squad member on Nov. 11. The team lodged a missing person case with police and Nkosi, 26, was found after "lengthy and extensive efforts" at around 1402 local time on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 05-12-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 22:48 IST
Rugby-Springboks' Nkosi found safe and sound, say club side Bulls

South Africa's World Cup-winning winger Sbu Nkosi, who had been reported missing by his club Blue Bulls for being absent without leave for three weeks, has been found safe and sound, the Pretoria-based team announced on Monday. The Bulls said Nkosi, who has played 16 tests for South Africa and was part of the squad that won the 2019 World Cup, last made contact with any executive, management or playing squad member on Nov. 11.

The team lodged a missing person case with police and Nkosi, 26, was found after "lengthy and extensive efforts" at around 1402 local time on Monday. "Once it was established that Nkosi was safe, unharmed and in a position to speak, Chief Executive Edgar Rathbone went into Nkosi's home (with the permission of the player)," the team said in a statement.

The Bulls added that Rathbone spent time with the player to understand "how best they can provide him with the support he needs and what that support is." The club added that they could not give more information about the matter but would hold a news conference on Tuesday.

Nkosi was named in South Africa's squad for tests against Ireland, France, Italy and England in November but was ruled out of the autumn internationals after suffering a rib injury while playing for the Bulls in the United Rugby Championship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
3
The metaverse offers challenges and possibilities for the future of the retail industry

The metaverse offers challenges and possibilities for the future of the reta...

 Canada
4
Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022