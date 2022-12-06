Rugby-England head coach Jones dismissed from post - RFU

Eddie Jones, who had been contracted until the end of the 2023 World Cup, has been sacked as England head coach following an internal review of the team's November international series, the Rugby Football Union said in a statement on Tuesday.

England were booed off at Twickenham after losing to South Africa, following another defeat against Argentina, a draw against New Zealand and a victory over Japan, completing a year when they won five of their 12 tests.

