Pune businessman cheated of Rs 55 lakh by fraudsters assuring franchise in cricket league

A 41-year-old businessman from Pune was allegedly cheated of Rs 55 lakh on the pretext of getting a franchise of a team in USA Cricket League, police said on Tuesday.A case has been registered against five persons from Mumbai, who allegedly cheated the complainant, an official said.The complainant Aashish Kante met the accused, who lured him into getting a franchise of a cricket team in USA Cricket League and assured him 40 per cent shares in the league, he said.The accused asked Kante to pay Rs 1 crore.

A 41-year-old businessman from Pune was allegedly cheated of Rs 55 lakh on the pretext of getting a franchise of a team in USA Cricket League, police said on Tuesday.

A case has been registered against five persons from Mumbai, who allegedly cheated the complainant, an official said.

The complainant Aashish Kante met the accused, who lured him into getting a franchise of a cricket team in USA Cricket League and assured him 40 per cent shares in the league, he said.

The accused asked Kante to pay Rs 1 crore. On paying Rs 55 lakh, he was also assured a non-objection certificate (NOC) from the concerned authority.

After paying the amount, the complainant realised that he had been cheated and approached the police, the official said. A case under sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Alankar police station, he said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.

