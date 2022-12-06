Left Menu

Soccer-Morocco and Spain scoreless at halftime

Morocco's best opportunity came near the end of the half when Nayef Aguerd headed over the bar from close range. The winners will move on to the quarter-finals where they will face Portugal or Switzerland who play later on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 21:17 IST
Soccer-Morocco and Spain scoreless at halftime

Morocco and Spain were deadlocked at 0-0 at halftime in their World Cup last-16 clash on Tuesday as both sides struggled to create clearcut scoring chances. Spain enjoyed plenty of possession at a raucous Education City Stadium with Morocco content to sit back and absorb the pressure, waiting for their chance to counter-attack.

Marco Asensio had Spain's best chance midway through the half, running on to the ball on the left side of the area and firing into the side netting. Morocco's best opportunity came near the end of the half when Nayef Aguerd headed over the bar from close range.

The winners will move on to the quarter-finals where they will face Portugal or Switzerland who play later on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
3
This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

 United States
4
Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022