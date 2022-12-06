Sports News Roundup: Knights snap Bruins' home win streak; Rockets outlast Sixers in double OT and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Cameroon football chief Eto'o apologises for 'violent altercation'

Samuel Eto'o, the former Cameroon striker and current president of the country's football federation, has apologised after a "violent altercation" with a fan as he left a World Cup match on Monday. La Opinion, a Spanish-language newspaper based in Los Angeles, posted a video on its Twitter feed in the early hours of Tuesday morning which it said showed Eto'o clashing with a man holding a video camera outside Doha's Stadium 974.

Soccer-Maradona's former home opens doors for fan fest during Argentina's World Cup games

The new owners of a house Diego Maradona once bought for his parents in Buenos Aires have been staging events in the premises so that Argentine fans can celebrate the national team's triumphs at the World Cup in Qatar. Hundreds of kilos of Argentine meat, drink bars, and a DJ spinning Maradona-inspired music accompanied the first two editions of the fan fests organised during the victories over Poland in the group stage and Australia in the last 16, and which promise to continue on Friday against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals.

Soccer-Shocks aplenty but Asia again unrepresented at business end

Asia will again be unrepresented in the World Cup quarter-finals but several upset wins and vibrant displays have many in the continent feeling that the gap to the best teams is closing. The first World Cup in the Arab world was also the second held entirely on the globe's most populous continent and heavyweights Argentina, Germany, Spain, Portugal and Denmark all tasted defeat at the hands of Asian confederation teams.

Aaron Judge, Paul Goldschmidt top All-MLB teams

Most Valuable Player honorees Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Paul Goldschmidt of the St. Louis Cardinals were among the selections for the All-MLB first team, which was announced Monday. The first- and second-team choices were determined by a vote of fans, media members, ex-players and baseball officials. The awards are in their fourth year, and Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman became the only player selected all four years. He made the first team in 2020 and the second team in 2019, 2021 and 2022.

Rugby-RFU rejects Wasps, Worcester appeals, confirms relegation

England's Rugby Football Union (RFU) has rejected applications by the administrators of Wasps and Worcester seeking to prevent the automatic relegation of both clubs, saying the COVID-19 pandemic was not the primary reason for their financial woes. Wasps and Worcester, who have both been suspended for going into administration, will now drop from the top-flight Premiership to the second-tier Championship in the 2023-24 season.

NHL roundup: Knights snap Bruins' home win streak

Reilly Smith scored in the fifth round of the shootout as the visiting Vegas Golden Knights held off the Boston Bruins for a 4-3 win on Monday night, ending the Bruins' historic home win streak. Boston was 14-0-0 on home ice this season -- the longest home winning streak to begin a season in NHL history -- before former Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy's club took two points.

Soccer-Female fans feel safe at Qatar World Cup thanks to reduced alcohol consumption

Many supporters were up in arms at the idea of the World Cup taking place in a conservative country like Qatar where the sale of alcohol is highly restricted, but for some female fans it has led to a safer experience at the tournament. "I was expecting a very dangerous place for women. I didn't think I was going to be safe here ... from coming here that's not been the case, as a travelling female fan I can say that I have felt very safe," England fan Ellie Molloson told Reuters.

Soccer-Genoa's Portanova sentenced to six years for gang rape

Genoa midfielder Manolo Portanova has been sentenced to six years in jail for involvement in the gang rape of a young woman last year, Italian media reported on Tuesday. Portanova, now 22, was initially placed under house arrest in June last year after being charged for the incident in the central city of Siena in May 2021.

NBA roundup: Rockets outlast Sixers in double OT

alen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. combined for 51 points as the Houston Rockets extended their homecourt winning streak to three games with a 132-123 double-overtime victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. Green paired a team-high 27 points with seven assists while Porter added 24 points and six rebounds. Porter, Eric Gordon (14 points) and Jabari Smith Jr. (16 points, 11 rebounds) nailed 3-pointers in the second overtime to help Houston send the 76ers to their third straight loss.

Athletics-McLaughlin, Duplantis named world athletes of the year

American Sydney McLaughlin and Sweden's Armand "Mondo" Duplantis were named World Athletes of the Year on Monday, after a record-breaking 2022 that saw them each collect gold a the world championships. McLaughlin whipped the Eugene, Oregon, crowd into a frenzy when she won the 400 meters hurdles in a breathtaking 50.68 seconds, shattering her own record that she set less than a month earlier at the same track.

