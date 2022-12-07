Left Menu

Rallying-Tanak returns to the M-Sport Ford WRC team

"Since becoming a world champion I have not been able to defend the title, and I will not be able to make peace with myself until I do." M-Sport team boss Malcolm Wilson said the Estonian had tested the Ford Puma car already.

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-12-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 18:46 IST
Rallying-Tanak returns to the M-Sport Ford WRC team
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Estonian Ott Tanak, who won the 2019 world rally championship with Toyota, will race for M-Sport Ford next season after three years with Hyundai, the team said on Wednesday. Tanak started out with M-Sport, first standing on the world championship podium with them in 2012 and taking his first rally win in 2017 when they won the manufacturers' title.

"M-Sport is the place that raised me as a driver and the place that taught me all the hard lessons and experience to become a top level player in the World Rally Championship," he said in a statement. "Since becoming a world champion I have not been able to defend the title, and I will not be able to make peace with myself until I do."

M-Sport team boss Malcolm Wilson said the Estonian had tested the Ford Puma car already. "It is fair to say from Ott’s initial feedback that we are confident we can challenge for the world championship in 2023," he added.

The season starts with the Monte Carlo Rally on Jan. 19-22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

 Ukraine
2
Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

 India
3
3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

 India
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agency

Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agen...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022