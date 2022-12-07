Left Menu

Cricket-Sharma ruled out of third ODI against Bangladesh

"All three of them won't play the next game for sure," he added. India and Bangladesh meet in the final game in Chattogram on Saturday before playing two test matches.

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2022 23:56 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 23:56 IST
Cricket-Sharma ruled out of third ODI against Bangladesh

India captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the third one-day international against Bangladesh on Saturday after a blow to his left thumb while fielding. Bangladesh beat India by five runs in their second one-day international in Mirpur, sealing a 2-0 series victory with one game left to play.

Sharma (51 not out) came in to bat at number nine after undergoing a scan for a left thumb injury he sustained when he dropped Anamul Haque in the second over of Bangladesh's innings, and he rode his luck to take India close. Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Sen are also out of the series, India's head coach Rahul Dravid told reporters.

"Kuldeep and Deepak are out of the series, Rohit as well will certainly miss the next game, fly back to Bombay, consult with an expert and see how it is and whether he can come back for the Test matches or not," Dravid said. "All three of them won't play the next game for sure," he added.

India and Bangladesh meet in the final game in Chattogram on Saturday before playing two test matches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination; French drug agency says under investigation over thyroid drug and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022