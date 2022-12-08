Sports Schedule for Thursday, December 8
(Eds: Updating with more details) CRICKET: *Day one of the second Test between Australia and West Indies at Adelaide.
*Day three of second unofficial Test between India A and Bangladesh A at Sylhet.
*Preview of the first women's T20 between India and Australia in Mumbai.
*Press conferences to be addressed by Harmanpreet Kaur and Alyssa Healy.
*Other stories related to India and international cricket.
FOOTBALL: *Stories related to FIFA World Cup *Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC at Kolkata, 1930 IST. *I-League matches: TRAU FC and RoundGlass Punjab FC at New Delhi at 1400 IST. *Aizawl FC vs NEROCA FC at Imphal, 1630 IST.
*Other stories related to Indian and international football.
SHOOTING: *65th National Shooting Championship in Bhopal.
BADMINTON: *BWF World Tour Finals in Bangkok.
WEIGHLIFTING: *World Championships in Bogota, Colombia.
KABADDI *Bengal Warriors and Dabang Delhi in Hyderabad, 1930 IST. PTI TAP BS BS
