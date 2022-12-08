Left Menu

Sehwag, Prasad slam India's outdated approach following series loss in Bangladesh

Former players Virender Sehwag and Venkatesh Prasad has slammed Indias outdated approach following their ODI series loss in Bangladesh.Expressing anguish over Indias miserable run in white ball cricket, former seamer Prasad urged the think tank to make tough calls, while Virender Sehwag urged Rohit Sharma and Co to wake up.In his usual quirky style, Sehwag took to Twitter to describe his anguish Cryptos se bhi tez gir rahi hai apni performance yaar.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2022 11:12 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 11:11 IST
Sehwag, Prasad slam India's outdated approach following series loss in Bangladesh
Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former players Virender Sehwag and Venkatesh Prasad has slammed India's ''outdated'' approach following their ODI series loss in Bangladesh.

Expressing anguish over India's miserable run in white ball cricket, former seamer Prasad urged the think tank to make ''tough calls'', while Virender Sehwag urged Rohit Sharma and Co to ''wake up''.

In his usual quirky style, Sehwag took to Twitter to describe his anguish: ''Cryptos se bhi tez gir rahi hai apni performance yaar. (Our performance is falling faster than cryptos). Need to shake up - wake up.'' India earlier lost 0-1 to New Zealand in a rain-curtailed ODI series. Playing non-stop cricket, the star-studded Indian batters looked out of place while bowling has been below par.

That India have not won a major ICC title since their Champions Trophy triumph in 2013 was once again highlighted by Prasad.

''India is innovating in so many fields across the world. But when it comes to playing Limited overs cricket, our approach is a decade old,'' Prasad wrote in a series of tweets. ''England after the 2015 WC first round exit took tough calls and turned around to become such an exciting team, India need to take tough calls...

''And change approach drastically. We haven't won a T20 WC since the IPL started & last 5 years have been poor in ODI's apart from winning inconsequential bilateral. ''Haven't learned from our mistakes for too long and far from being an exciting team in limited overs cricket. CHANGE,'' he added.

India will look to secure a consolation win in the third ODI in Chattogram on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination; French drug agency says under investigation over thyroid drug and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022