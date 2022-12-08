Jeev slips off pace at PGA TOUR Champions Q-School

India's Jeev Milkha Singh carded a disappointing 3-over 74 in the second round of the PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying Tournament to fall off the pace in the race for five tour cards for the 2023 season.

After opening with a first round 66 which put him in a tie for second place, the Indian veteran dropped to tied 27th position after carding one birdie, two bogeys and one double bogey at TPC Scottsdale for a two-day total of 2-under 140. He is currently seven shots back from the projected mark to earn a PGA TOUR Champions card.

Countryman Jyoti Randhawa carded a 71 for a 143 total in tied 43rd place.

Mark Walker, who started the day at T2 5-under, posted a bogey-free round that included four birdies and an eagle to take the lead at 11-under 131 after the second round.

''I'm not actually hitting it that well,'' Walker said. ''I'm hitting it in the fairway for the most part and I'm around the green, but I'm just putting outstanding.''

