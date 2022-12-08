Left Menu

Jeev slips off pace at PGA TOUR Champions Q-School

He is currently seven shots back from the projected mark to earn a PGA TOUR Champions card.Countryman Jyoti Randhawa carded a 71 for a 143 total in tied 43rd place.Mark Walker, who started the day at T2 5-under, posted a bogey-free round that included four birdies and an eagle to take the lead at 11-under 131 after the second round.Im not actually hitting it that well, Walker said.

PTI | Scottsdale | Updated: 08-12-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 14:37 IST
Jeev slips off pace at PGA TOUR Champions Q-School
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

India's Jeev Milkha Singh carded a disappointing 3-over 74 in the second round of the PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying Tournament to fall off the pace in the race for five tour cards for the 2023 season.

After opening with a first round 66 which put him in a tie for second place, the Indian veteran dropped to tied 27th position after carding one birdie, two bogeys and one double bogey at TPC Scottsdale for a two-day total of 2-under 140. He is currently seven shots back from the projected mark to earn a PGA TOUR Champions card.

Countryman Jyoti Randhawa carded a 71 for a 143 total in tied 43rd place.

Mark Walker, who started the day at T2 5-under, posted a bogey-free round that included four birdies and an eagle to take the lead at 11-under 131 after the second round.

''I'm not actually hitting it that well,'' Walker said. ''I'm hitting it in the fairway for the most part and I'm around the green, but I'm just putting outstanding.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination; French drug agency says under investigation over thyroid drug and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022