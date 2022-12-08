India A close-in on innings victory against Bangladesh A after tail wags

Left Menu

Bangladesh A got off to a good start at the beginning of the day, with Musfik Hasan dismissing India A skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran for 157 in the sixth over of the day. Easwaran hit 14 fours and two sixes in an inning that lasted more than seven hours.

Abhimanyu Easwaran and Mohammad Mithun at the toss. (Photo: Twitter@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
Bangladesh A needed another last-day comeback after India A grabbed a 261-run advantage in the second unofficial Test at Sylhet. After India A declared their first innings on 562 for 9, the hosts were 49 for 2 at stumps on the third day. Bangladesh A got off to a good start at the beginning of the day, with Musfik Hasan dismissing India A skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran for 157 in the sixth over of the day. Easwaran hit 14 fours and two sixes in an inning that lasted more than seven hours.

The Indians moved closer to 500 after Jayant Yadav and Saurabh Kumar put on an 86-run stand for the seventh wicket. Saurabh batted aggressively, striking seven fours and two sixes in his 55 off 39 balls. Jayant and No. 10 Navdeep Saini both hit half-centuries as Bangladesh A's attack was thwarted.

Saini stayed for an hour and 36 minutes, bringing up his first-class fifty. When Easwaran called them back, he and Mukesh Kumar had put on an unbroken 68-run partnership for the tenth wicket. Murad, a left-arm spinner, and Musfik, a young fast bowler, took three wickets apiece, while Sumon Khan finished with two.

Umesh Yadav bowled Bangladesh A's first-match hero Zakir Hasan for 12 in the fifth over. Mahmudul Hasan Joy was then dismissed for ten runs, bringing his two-match series total to 44 runs. Shadman and Mominul Haque saw Bangladesh through to the end without any further wickets.

The final day is crucial for Mominul, who needs some runs before the first Test against India next week, as the visitors eye an innings victory. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

