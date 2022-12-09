Left Menu

'She is coming home!': Sports world cheers Griner's release

Brittney Griner's Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) team mates, fellow athletes and sport luminaries cheered her release from Russian custody on Thursday, months after she was first detained in a Moscow airport.

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2022 00:12 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 00:12 IST
'She is coming home!': Sports world cheers Griner's release

Brittney Griner's Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) team mates, fellow athletes and sport luminaries cheered her release from Russian custody on Thursday, months after she was first detained in a Moscow airport. The twice Olympic champion pleaded guilty to charges of possessing and smuggling illegal drugs but insisted she had made an "honest mistake". In November she was moved to a Russian penal colony.

"Brittney Griner is free!" tennis legend and women's pay equity advocate Billie Jean King wrote on Twitter. "Thank you to President Biden, and to all those who worked so hard to secure her freedom." Celebration and relief reverberated through the tight-knit world of U.S. women's basketball whose members had rallied for her release for months.

"I'm not a hugely emotional person but I got very choked up," WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert told reporters. "(I) kind of knew for a couple days that something might be happening but you never know, again, until it happens... when it happened this morning - emotional, that's all I can say."

South Carolina women's collegiate coach Dawn Staley, a Hall of Famer who coached Griner to Olympic gold in Tokyo, told Reuters the news had answered her prayers. "It's been really, you know, a roller coaster ride. You get high with the highs and lows with the lows," she said. "But you continue to believe."

The WNBA and its men's counterpart, the National Basketball Association (NBA), had advocated for the release of the eight-times All-Star. "My best friend is on the way Home!!!!! I love you BG!!!" Emma Cannon, who plays for the Indiana Fever and was previously on Griner's Phoenix Mercury team, wrote on Twitter.

"Thank you to every single person that kept Brittney Griner’s name alive," her Mercury team mate Brianna Turner tweeted. The Russian foreign ministry said on Thursday it traded Griner for Russian former arms dealer Viktor Bout.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Britain's LTA fined by ATP for banning Russians, Belarusians; Ice hockey-'Captain Clutch' Poulin named Canada's athlete of the year and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Britain's LTA fined by ATP for banning Russians,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022