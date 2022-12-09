Left Menu

We're looking to rope in a fast bowler, says GT coach Nehra after releasing Ferguson

Defending champions Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra on Friday said the side will look to rope in a fast bowler in the IPL players auction, to be held in Kochi on December 23.Even if you win, still you make a few changes as per needs.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-12-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 20:20 IST
We're looking to rope in a fast bowler, says GT coach Nehra after releasing Ferguson
Ashish Nehra Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Defending champions Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra on Friday said the side will look to rope in a fast bowler in the IPL players auction, to be held in Kochi on December 23.

''Even if you win, still you make a few changes as per needs. We might need a fast bowler. In a small auction you make changes as per requirements. We are no different,'' Nehra told reporters.

''We don't have too many requirements as we haven't released that many players. Domestic spot is also two or three left. It's not that you will (always) get the player you want. There are nine more teams. So when that player comes into auction, that is also important,'' he said.

Under Nehra's guidance and Hardik Pandya's leadership, Gujarat Titans won the IPL in their maiden season earlier this year.

''Every year you want to win as a team. Nobody is here to participate but to win.

There will be one winner but margin between win and loss is very little,'' Nehra said.

GT have released Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz and New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson ahead of the next season.

''Gurbaz is a good player and he had gone to a different franchise. There are lot of players who are international T20 captains, but don't get picked in IPL,'' Nehra said.

''We have played only one match final. If one lakh people support you, then it helps.'' PTI KHS SSC SSC AH AH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022