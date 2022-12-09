Soccer-Croatia and Brazil locked 0-0 at halftime in World Cup quarter-final
Five-times champions Brazil and Croatia were locked 0-0 at halftime in the first World Cup quarter-final on Friday.
There was nothing to separate the Brazilians and their 2018 runners-up opponents, with both sides enjoying half chances in a free-flowing game, but nothing clear-cut. If anything, Croatia enjoyed the best chance of the half, when, after 13 minutes, Ivan Perisic could only miss-cue a whipped Mario Pasalic cross past Alisson's goalpost.
The winner of this clash will face either Argentina or the Netherlands, who play later on Friday night, for a place in the final. (Editing by Christian Radnedge)
