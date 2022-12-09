Left Menu

Indian women lose by nine wickets to Australia in first T20I

PTI | Navimumbai | Updated: 09-12-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 22:14 IST
Australia women defeated India by nine wickets in the first T20 International of the five-match series here on Friday. Sent into bat, the Indian women's team posted 172 for five. Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh scored 36 each for India.

Ellyse Perry scalped two wickets for Australia.

Australia women chased down the target in 18.1 overs.

Beth Mooney remained unbeaten on 89, while Tahila McGrath was not out on 40. Devika Vaidya (1/33) was the lone wicket-taker for India. Brief scores: India women: 172 for 5 in 20 overs (Deepti Sharma 36 not out, Richa Ghosh 36; Ellyese Perry 2/10). Australia women: 173 for 1 in 18.1 overs (Beth Mooney 89 not out, Tahila McGrath 40 not out; Devika Vaidya 1/33).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

