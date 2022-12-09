Soccer-Croatia beat Brazil on penalties to reach semi-finals
Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2022 23:31 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 23:22 IST
Dominik Livakovic saved Rodrygo's first penalty and Marquinhos hit the post to give Croatia a 4-2 shootout win over Brazil on Friday after their World Cup quarter-final finished level at 1-1.
After a scoreless 90 minutes Brazil took a 1-0 lead with a bit of extra time solo magic from Neymar but gritty Croatia refused to quit, Bruno Petkovic equalising in the 117th minute to send the contest to penalties. Croatia now await the winner of Argentina and the Netherlands who clash later on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Neymar injured, Richarlison scores for Brazil at World Cup
FIFA WC: Brazil wait on Neymar scan after ankle injury in opening clash against Serbia
Neymar injures right ankle during Brazil's World Cup win
Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Australia's Tupou still has chance to make World Cup despite Achilles injury: Rennie; Soccer-Brazil expect Neymar to carry on in World Cup despite ankle injury and more
Messi, Argentina under pressure for Mexico game at World Cup