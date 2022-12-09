Left Menu

Soccer-Croatia beat Brazil on penalties to reach semi-finals

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2022 23:31 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 23:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Dominik Livakovic saved Rodrygo's first penalty and Marquinhos hit the post to give Croatia a 4-2 shootout win over Brazil on Friday after their World Cup quarter-final finished level at 1-1.

After a scoreless 90 minutes Brazil took a 1-0 lead with a bit of extra time solo magic from Neymar but gritty Croatia refused to quit, Bruno Petkovic equalising in the 117th minute to send the contest to penalties. Croatia now await the winner of Argentina and the Netherlands who clash later on Friday.

