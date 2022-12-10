Left Menu

Tiwary back as Bengal captain for first two Ranji matches

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-12-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 22:20 IST
Veteran Manoj Tiwary was back as Bengal captain for their first two matches in the Ranji Trophy with regular skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran joining Team India for the Test series against Bangladesh as a cover for injured Rohit Sharma.

Tiwary was named captain for their first two matches against Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh to be held in Kolkata from December 13-16 and December 20-23 respectively.

The 37-year-old Tiwary, who is also the deputy sports minister Mamata Banerjee's state cabinet, gave up his captaincy to Abhimanyu ahead of the 2019-20 season. The selectors picked Koushik Ghosh as Abhimanyu's replacement, while Ravi Kant Sahay was named in place of injured pacer Mukesh Kumar.

Squad: Manoj Tiwary (c), Anustup Majumdar, Abhishek Das, Koushik Ghosh, Suvankar Bal, Sudip Gharami, Shahbaz Ahmed, Karan Lal, Abhishek Porel, Sayan Sekhar Mondal, Pradipta Pramanik, Ishan Porel, Akash Deep, Geet Puri, Ravi Kant Singh, Durgesh Dubey, Sumanta Gupta, Ankit Mishra.

